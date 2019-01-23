Satty Saha named as new TransUnion boss

Credit reference giant TransUnion has appointed Satrajit Saha as its new chief executive.

TransUnion, formerly Callcredit, will see Mr Saha, known as Satty, take the helm from his previous role as chief business officer at TransUnion CIBIL, India, where he was responsible for crafting and executing the go-to-market strategy. S

Outgoing CEO Mike Gordon will remain with the business as an adviser until the end of March 2019 to ensure a smooth transition of responsibilities.

Prior to joining TransUnion’s UK-based operation in August 2018, Satty regularly advised India’s largest financial institutions on growth and risk challenges facing the industry.

He has worked at TransUnion for more than four years and was a central figure in aligning the UK business with TransUnion’s global operating model, following the acquisition of Callcredit last year.

Speaking of the appointment, Satty said: “It’s a really exciting time for the business and 2019 will be a pivotal year as we bring to bear the full weight of TransUnion’s offering, introducing new products to the UK market and helping businesses and consumers to benefit from an even greater level of data and insight.

“I’m looking forward to building on the strong foundations we have in place, and taking the UK business forward as we embrace the opportunities ahead.”

David Neenan president of TransUnion International commented: “Satty brings with him a wealth of expertise and is already well-known within our international organisation so we’re delighted to entrust our UK-led operations to his leadership. With strong strategic thinking, execution ability, and extensive experience in managing large and diverse teams, Satty is an asset to TransUnion and we’re delighted to confirm his appointment as CEO.”