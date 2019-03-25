Say yes to the dress boutique

Have your say

A contemporary bridal boutique has opened its doors in the Fruit Market cultural quarter of Hull.

Ghost Orchid Bride, owned by Katey Headley, is offering a range of wedding dresses from independent labels.

The business works on an appointment-only basis, giving brides-to-be a chance to choose their dream dress away from the hustle and bustle.

Ms Headley said: “Our brides come from all over the country, so being in such a vibrant area surrounded by lively bars and restaurants means they can celebrate their day of wedding dress shopping with a nice meal and a cocktail or two.”

The reinvention of the Fruit Market is being driven by Wykeland Beal.