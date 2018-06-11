Scarborough burglar who was caught in the act told victims to keep their door locked

A burglar was caught in the hallway of his neighbour's Scarborough home - before telling them to lock their door in future.

Paul Ludford, aged 47, 2of Albermarle Crescent, Scarborough, has been jailed for two years and four months.

He appeared at York Crown Court on Friday and pleaded guilty to burglary.

On Sunday, May 6 at around 10.15pm, Ludford was found stood in the hallway of a neighbour's property on Albermarle Crescent.

When confronted by the homeowners and asked to leave, he told them that he had gone in through an unlocked back door and advised them to ensure their door is locked in future.

Initially shaken, it was only later the victims realised a mobile phone and charger had been stolen.

They gave an accurate description of Ludford to police, which enabled officers to identify, locate and arrest him on suspicion of burglary.

When officers carried out a search of Ludford’s property, the stolen items were recovered. He was charged with burglary and remanded into custody.

Speaking about the result from court, Detective Constable David Adams of Scarborough and Ryedale Serious Crime Team, who investigated the burglary said: “Burglary is an abhorrent crime which seriously affects both the victims and the wider community and we welcome the sentence handed to Ludford.

"To walk uninvited into someone’s home, steal their property and then have the audacity to remonstrate with them about leaving a door insecure, gives an idea of the complete disregard Ludford has towards his victims.

"We hope this sentence sends a message to offenders intent on committing offences like this; if you are prepared to commit crime, be prepared for doing some serious time behind bars.”