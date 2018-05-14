Scarborough businesses put on alert in search for missing man

Police searching for missing Paul Parvin from Sessay near Thirsk have extended their search to Scarborough following a potential sighting of him in the town over the weekend.

Officers believe he is travelling around the county and possibly living rough. They are appealing to accommodation providers including hotels, guest houses, hostels and pubs to contact them if they believe Mr Parvin may be staying with them.

He is described as white, 5ft 11ins tall with short, wavy, black, greying hair and a short beard or stubble.

He is believed to be wearing a plain black baseball cap, a red and black checked lumberjack style shirt, black denim jeans and short black boots. He is also possibly wearing a three-quarter length olive/khaki green coat with a fleece lining and hood.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 12180074742.