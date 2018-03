Have your say

A Scarborough Borough Councillor has been charged with common assault.

Michelle Donohue-Moncrieff, 43, of Hunmanby, has been charged with common assault and is due to appear at Scarborough Magistrates’ Court next month.

It is believed the incident occurred at the town hall, in St Nicholas Street, last week.

Ms Donohue-Moncrieff represents Hertford Ward on Scarborough Borough Council.