Scarborough fishing vessel equipment worth £3,000 stolen

Equipment worth £3,000 was stolen from a boat in Scarborough, police said.

North Yorkshire Police is today appealing for witnesses and information about the theft of a inverter battery charger from an unattended fishing vessel in Scarborough on the North Pier harbour, Sandside, between March 10 and 11.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, select option two, and ask for Paul O’Neill. People can also email Paul.O’Neill@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number NYP-15032018-0344