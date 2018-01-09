Scarborough MP Robert Goodwill has lost his role as Children's Minister in Theresa May's reshuffle.

It brings to an end seven years service as a minister, first in Transport, then the Home Office before finally education for the Conservative MP.

Speaking to the Scarborough News Mr Goodwill said he was not "shocked" by the decision.

He said: "I was not shocked as these things happen and it looks like the Prime Minister is wanting to bring in some younger people.

"I have had a good run and I am very proud to have been the first Scarborough MP since the First World War to have served as a minister in Government.

"The Prime Minister called me in this morning and complimented me on the job I had done and she has my full support going forward.

"Not just with regard to Brexit but also to her [legislative] programme."