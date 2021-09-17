An out-of-court settlement has been reached with a daughter who complained about her mother's care at the home

Susan Stone says she repeatedly voiced her concerns over the care provided following her mother’s admission to Rambla nursing home in June 2012 to her death in 2018, aged 91, and was treated like a “troublemaker” for complaining.

Daisy Smith, a former nurse, had severe dementia, a history of falls and had suffered two strokes, needing specialist 24-hour care, which the nursing home promised it provided.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, Ms Stone claims standards repeatedly fell well below she and her mother had hoped for and was worried as she had suffered skin damage, bruising and loss of mobility.

She said social services said her mother she needed round-the-clock care after her second stroke.

She said: “Rambla nursing home stood out as we were told they would help her regain her mobility. It was all very positive in terms of how they said they could help.

“However, within months my mum was bedbound and I already had serious concerns.

“When I did raise my concerns they fell on deaf ears and when I became more vocal I was essentially made to feel like a troublemaker and was threatened with being banned from seeing my mum. I really wanted to move her, but as I didn’t have Power of Attorney for her health and welfare, and her place was NHS funded, my hands were tied.

“I’d rarely sleep or eat because I would be at home worrying about her, as I wasn’t with her and there to challenge the care provided.”

She said she hoped her story would encourage others not to be “brushed aside” when raising concerns, adding that seeing a “dignified, kind-hearted woman treated as she was, was heartbreaking”.

Ms Stone was represented by Lauren Dale, of Hudgells Solicitors, who has investigated a number of cases of care home neglect.

Ms Dale said their investigation highlighted concerns around record keeping and planning over the daily care of Daisy Smith, including nutrition, hydration and the management of pressure sores, and failure to refer to appropriate specialists.

She said she was glad that legal representatives for the nursing home had agreed to settle this case, adding that it had been "hugely distressing" for Ms Stone, who had been left feeling her mother was badly let down by those caring for her.

The settlement was made out of court without any admissions to the allegations, Hudgells confirmed.

The home on Scalby Road –which was rated “good” by the Care Quality Commission following the most recent inspection in April – did not want to comment.