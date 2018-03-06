Scarborough parents warned as men try to entice children into car

Police are warning residents after numerous reports of up to three men trying to entice children into a red car in Scarborough.

North Yorkshire Police have received a number of calls recently within the vicinity of Barrowcliff, in Scarborough.

Officers have received three reports since February 23 in relation to suspicious activity by one man or up to three different men. In all three reports a red car has being involved.

The first report was of a 12-year-old male and female were approached on their way to school on Oxcliffe at 7.50am on Friday February 23. A red Seat pulled up to the pair, beeped its horn and asked them to get in. The driver was a white male with dark shaven hair and wearing Nike tracksuit bottoms.

The second report was of a 12-year-old female who was approached on Greylands Park Road on Monday February 26 at around 8pm. There were three males within the car and they tried to entice the young female into the car. On this occasion it was believed the car was a red Seat Ibiza with blacked out windows. The driver was aged around 18-years-old and the passengers looked a lot older.

The final report happened on the weekend of March 2 where a 12-year-old male and female were walking along Oxcliffe when a red car pulled up to them and the driver had told them to get in.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "Please could parents be aware of these incidents and ensure that your children know what to do if approached by a stranger. If any children have experienced anything like reported, please contact us to report it."

We are appealing for as much information as possible to allow us to identify the person or people involved. If you have any information with above call 101 quote job ref 12180038514.

"Could we also ask other people to be vigilant in the area too, and if you see anything suspicious, please call 101."