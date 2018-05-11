Scarborough police vow to tackle illegal use of motorbikes

Police in Scarborough have vowed to take further action to tackle the illegal use of motorbikes after a quad bike rider was charged with driving offences.

Officers in the town will be on the lookout for people riding vehicles without insurance, a licence or in a reckless manner this summer, North Yorkshire Police said.

They are also urging members of the public to report the antisocial or illegal use of motor vehicles by calling 101.

It comes after officers charged a man aged in his 20s with driving a quad bike without due care and attention, driving without an appropriate licence or insurance and failing to stop in the Eastfield area.

He will appear in front of magistrates in Scarborough next month.

Police Constable John-Simon Coleman, of Scarborough Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “The antisocial use of motorised vehicles, especially in estates or other residential areas, is a blight on communities.

“It compromises people’s safety and their quality of life.

“We’ll be working closely with residents in Scarborough in the coming months to ensure we tackle any issues as effectively as possible.”