Scarborough residents could soon pay less to park than holidaymakers

Scarborough residents could be given the chance to pay less to park in town centre car parks.

Scarborough Council is set to consult on the plan to offer cheaper rates to people in the borough.

However, in order to pay for the scheme, it would see the end of the free winter parking currently offered in some areas.

It could see residents pay up to 20% less in some car parks. In order to qualify for the discount a permit, costing £10 would have to be purchased on an annual basis.

The costs to visitors would also be increased to offset some of the financial burdens of bringing in the scheme.

A report published today sets out the council's position.

It states: "Research has shown that the vast majority of Residents use the 1–4 hour tariffs on the car parks and therefore the proposed scheme recognises this fact.

"The proposed charges... show reductions in charges for Residents Off Street Permit Holders of up to 20% in many cases on the non-resident charge."

In North Street car park, for example, residents would pay £1.40 for one hour, compared to £1.70 for visitors.

For four hours residents would be paying £1 fewer than people from outside the borough.

The report adds: "However, in order to ensure that the introduction of the scheme should not impact on the Councils budgets the introduction of a nominal charge for winter parking will be required on those car parks that do not charge at present."

Car parks in the borough that are currently free from November through February area:

Marine Drive, Northstead Upper, Victoria Park and Scalby Mills in Scarborough.

Abbey Headland, Pavilion Drive and Top and West Cliff in Whitby.

Bank Top and Station Robin Hood's Bay, Runswick Bay, Sandsend and Bank Top Staithes.

Country Park, Station Avenue, West Avenue, Church Ravine and Coble Landing Filey

A charge if £1 for 24 hours is being proposed.

On Wednesday, the plans will be sent out to public consultation.

Earlier this year, North Yorkshire County Council voted to increase the cost of residents on-street parking permits in Scarborough from £17 to £30.