Scarborough's diamond couple celebrate their big day

A couple from Scarborough are celebrating their Diamond Wedding anniversary today.

Cyril and Sheila Swales got married in Whitby on June 7, 1958 after being together for five years.

The happy couple

They met in 1953 at a procession for Saint George’s Day. Cyril was a 24-year-old Scouts’ master while Sheila, who was 16 at the time, was attending the event as a member of the local Guides group.

“I think we were well suited”, said Sheila, “I knew he was the one for me.”

After living in Whitby for three years, the pair moved to Scarborough for work and haven’t looked back.

“There’s nothing I would do differently, like in any couple there are ups and downs. You can’t always agree with her,” Cyril joked, “but on the whole we’ve had a good, happy marriage.

“Sticking together, looking after each other and having the same interests has helped us. Faith has also helped us a lot.

“Nowadays it’s easy for people to get out of a relationship but we brought up to think that we made our vows and need to stand by them.

“It’s not always easy, especially when you have children and don’t always agree, but you get on with it.” Speaking of their four children, Maureen, Ann, David and Paul, the couple said:

“We are very proud, we’ve stood them in good stead. I think they do look up to us because they keep saying that it’s payback time now.”

One of their greatest memories as a couple is having met the Queen.

In 2003 Cyril was awarded an MBE for his service to folk dancing in North Yorkshire and Sheila travelled with him to Buckingham Palace.

When asked about the secret to a long, happy marriage their answer is simple: “You have to give and take and never be afraid of saying sorry.”

The pair are looking forward to celebrating their anniversary with their children and grandchildren at a Sunday lunch, which will be followed by a papal blessing in church.