Scarborough Sea Life Centre counts its creatures

An annual audit of creatures including jellyfish, above, at the Sea Life Centre in Scarborough was underway yesterday.

Staff counted creatures at the tourist attraction in Scalby Mills Road as part of an audit involving zoos and wildlife parks nationally.

The annual Sealife Centre stock take at Scarborough Sealife Centre. Aquarist Athena Green monitors one of the Common Seals in the pool. pic Richard Ponter

