School pays tribute to 'well-liked and popular' pupil who died after road accident in Morley

A school has paid tribute to a “well-liked and popular” pupil who has died of injuries sustained in a road accident last week.

Thirteen-year-old Thomas Easton, of Morley, died in hospital in the early hours of today, police confirmed.

Floral tributes to Thomas Easton, aged 13, who has died after a road accident

Ben Mallinson, principal at Thomas’ school, The Stephen Longfellow Academy, paid tribute to the teenager, saying: “All of us within the Gorse Academies Trust and at the Stephen Longfellow Academy are devastated that such a young life has been taken in these circumstances.

"Thomas was a well-liked and popular member of our school community and we will miss him immensely.”

Floral tributes have also begun to be laid at the scene of the accident.

One said: "Rest in paradise Thomas, gone but not forgotten."

Another said: "Still doesn't seem real that you are not with us, your cousins."

A third read: "Sleep tight baby."

Thomas had been left in a critical condition after being hit by a truck last Wednesday, September 19.

Officers say they want to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision, which happened on Wide Lane in Morley shortly before 2pm.

Initial enquiries indicated that Thomas had just got off a single-decker bus and was crossing the road when he was hit by the Nissan Navara pick-up truck.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the West Yorkshire force’s Major Collision Enquiry Team via 101.