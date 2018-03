A message has been sent out to parents of schoolchildren warning them of a suspicious man driving around the area.

St Wilfrid’s High School in Featherstone issued the warning this afternoon after a student was approached by a man driving a silver or grey VW car on Featherstone Lane.

It read: “Please advise students to be extra vigilant on their journey to and from school.”

No other details were released, but the police have been contacted and anyone with information should call police on 101.