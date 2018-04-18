Scouting For Girls to headline huge Doncaster summer music festival

Have your say

Indie pop rockers Scouting For Girls are to headline a music festival in Doncaster this summer.

The band, best known for 2009 UK number one This Ain't A Love Song, will top the bill at this year's Askern Music Festival on July 14.

Scouting For Girls first came to prominence in 2007 with the top ten hits She's So Lovely and Elvis Ain't Dad and have played shows and festivals all over the globe.

They will be supported by a host of local bands at the festival at Askern Welfare Cricket Club.

Joining the bill are Apollo Junction, The 48K's, District, The White Lighters, Mint and Paradox Void.

Scouting For Girls' self-titled debut album also reached number on the UK Albums Chart in 2008 and has sold over 1,000,000 copies in the UK.

The band have also been nominated for four Brit Awards and one Ivor Novello Award.

More acts are set to be added to the bill for the festival which will take place between 1pm and 10.30pm.

Tickets are priced at £20 and are available from www.solidentertainments.co.uk or on 01472 349222.

More details are available at www.askernmusicfestival.co.uk