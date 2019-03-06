Search for 13-year-old Birkenshaw boy continues after 10 days

Police are still searching for a teenager from Birkenshaw who has not returned home for more than 10 days.

13-year-old Joseph Schofield was reported missing from his home on Saturday, February 23.

He is reported to have been seen this week in the Rooley Lane area of Bradford, where he was said to be wearing a full black Nike tracksuit.

Police said he is described as about 5ft 7ins tall and slim.

Detective Inspector Ryan Bragg said: “While this reported recent sighting is encouraging, Joseph is a child and we are keen to speak with him to make sure he is safe and well.”

Police said he had previously been seen in the Bradford/Tong Street area over the last few days and they believe he may still be in this area.

West Yorkshire Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at Bradford on 101, quoting log 1586 of 23 February.

