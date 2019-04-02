Search for driver after woman punched to floor in Huddersfield domestic abuse incident

Police are searching for a driver who spoke to a woman injured in a domestic abuse punch attack in Huddersfield.

The victim was punched and knocked to the floor outside a café on Kings Mill Lane in the Aspley area of the town near to the University campus between midnight and 12.30am on Thursday last week.

West Yorkshire Police say she was attacked by a man and ran towards a passing silver car and spoke to the driver. The woman was not seriously hurt in the assault, which is bein investigated by the force's domestic abuse team, but sustained minor injuries.

-> Watch woman stage supermarket fall over orange juice cartons as part of £3,000 scam

Officers are now asking the driver of the car to come forward, and are also keen to hear from any other potential witnesses.

DC Ashley Maynard of the Kirklees Domestic Abuse Team, said: “We are investigating this incident and would very much like to speak to the driver of the silver car stopped by the victim. It is possible the driver of the car will have witnessed the assault and I would ask them to contact myself on 101 referencing crime number 13190159880.

“Information can also be given anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.”