Search for man who stole fabric conditioner in Hull robbery

Police in Hull are hunting for a man who threatened staff after stealing a box of fabric softener during a robbery at a shop in the city.

The suspect walked into the One Stop shop, on Holderness Road, at around 10.45am yesterday, picked up a large box of fabric softener and walked out.

A female staff member went to challenge the suspect and was threatened by him.

The suspect then rode off with the box on a dark-coloured bicycle towards Victor Street.

He has been described as white, 5ft 10, skinny, wearing a black hooded top and baseball cap, camouflage trousers and black Adidas trainers.

Anyone who saw this man at the time, knows who he is or where he might is being urged to call 101 quoting 148 of January 16, 2018.