Search for missing 15-year-old who may be in Leeds

Police are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl who may be in Leeds.

Haleema Bismillah was last seen at Batley Girls School in Birstall and reported missing at 10.30pm on Tuesday.

It is believed she may be in the Leeds area.

She is described as Asian, around 5ft 2ins tall, with dark hair which is partly dyed red.

She is thought to be wearing blue ripped jeans with flowers on the side and a white shoulder top which also has flowers on it.

Officers are concerned for Haleema "due to her vulnerability," they said.

Anyone who knows of her current location or who has any information which could help police is asked to contact the non-emergency number 101.

Alternatively, people can use the live-chat function available via the Contact Us section of the Force website.