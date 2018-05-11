Search for missing Thirsk man moves to Harrogate

Have your say

Police searching for a missing 52-year-old man from Sessay near Thirsk believe he may be in the Harrogate area.

Paul Parvin left his home at around 9pm on Monday, April 30 and has not been seen since.

Officers believe he may have travelled to York before going to Harrogate and they are urging residents and visitors to the town to contact them if they spot him.

Inspector Geoff Crocker of North Yorkshire Police appealed directly to Mr Parvin to get in touch.

He said: “Paul, the police and your family are very concerned about you and want to know that you are safe.

“If you read or hear this appeal, please contact your family, friends or the police and let us know that you are okay.

“If you prefer, you can contact the missing people charity on 116 000 and let them know in confidence.”

Mr Parvin is described as white, 5ft 11ins tall with short, wavy, black, greying hair and a short beard or stubble.

He is believed to be wearing a plain black baseball cap, a red and black checked lumberjack style shirt, black denim jeans and short black boots.

He is also possibly wearing a three quarter length olive/khaki green coat with a fleece lining and hood.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting reference number 12180074742.