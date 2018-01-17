Search for suspect after alleged assault on man who was pushing pram in Cleethorpes

Have your say

Officers are searching for a suspect in Cleethorpes who allegedly assaulted a man while he was pushing a pram.

The alleged attack by a man happened at on January 4, as the victim was pushing a buggy with a friend along Daubney Street at about noon.

Humberside Police said the victim suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.

They have today issued an appeal for witnesses to the alleged assault.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting log 167 of January 4.