Search for woman who left Hull hospital part way through treatment

Humberside Police is trying to locate a woman who checked out of hospital part way through her treatment.

The force said they and medical staff are concerned for the woman’s wellbeing and want to find her to ensure she is safe and well.

Police are appealing for information to identify this woman.

The woman, pictured, was taken ill at Waitrose in Willerby on Friday, December 29 and was taken to Hull Royal Infirmary at around 1.30pm.

However, she left the hospital of her own accord at around 10pm that night without receiving complete treatment.

Police said the woman provided details at the hospital which cannot be verified and so officers need the public’s helps to trace her.

The woman is described as white, aged in her 40s, slim, 5ft 3ins tall with long blonde hair tied in a pony-tail. She was wearing black leggings with holes in the knee, a long red jumper, black block heel ankle boots and a black coat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the force on 101 quoting log number 506 of December 29.