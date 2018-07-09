Search is on for Railway Children

A leading Leeds youth theatre academy is looking for young performers – experienced and beginners – to star in a show at Scarborough’s Open Air Theatre next month.

On Stage Academy, based at The Carriageworks Theatre in Leeds, is booked to perform a narrated musical version of The Railway Children on August 27.

In the lead-up to the show they will also host a summer holiday workshop for the young actors - and now they want youngsters to audition.

Academy Principal Liz Coggins said: “Three years ago our patron impresario, Tony Peers, invited our students to perform at the Family Fun Day – and he was so impressed he invited us back. This year we need a much larger cast and so are throwing our doors open to budding stars aged five to 16-years-old.

“We are looking for leading roles and ensemble – all are welcome, and training will be given.

“For young people to have the chance to perform on this outdoor stage is incredible.

“They will be following in the steps of stars such as Little Mix, Olly Murs, Elton John and Jess Glynne – it’s a great experience and one that they’ll never forget.”

Rehearsals take place once a week from July 18 until August 22 at The Carriageworks.

Liz added: “We appreciate it’s the holiday season and understand that some will need to miss the odd rehearsal, but the team and I will work with all the performers to ensure everyone is up to speed and confident so please don’t let that put you off.”

To apply for the auditions, email onstagetheatreartsacademy@gmail.com.