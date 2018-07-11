Search on for UK winner of £58 million Euromillions jackpot

Have your say

A UK ticket holder has won last night's Euromillion jackpot of £57.9 million.

READ MORE: 'Amazing' response in support of Sheffield mum-of-three struck with cancer

The ticket matched all five numbers plus the two Lucky Stars.

Last night's winning numbers were 3, 8, 26, 33 and 45. The Lucky Star numbers were 7 and 10.

READ MORE: Harry Maguire and Yorkshire’s ‘really hard’ men at the heart of England’s quest for World Cup glory

The jackpot win comes just three months after another UK ticketholder won a £121 million jackpot - becoming the country's third biggest ever lottery winner.

Andy Carter, from the National Lottery, said: "Players are urged to check their tickets and, rest assured, we have plenty of champagne on ice."

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about Sheffield's World Cup fan park for England v Croatia game