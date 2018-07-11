Search on for UK winner of £58 million Euromillions jackpot

Have your say

A UK ticket holder has won last night's Euromillion jackpot of £57.9 million.

The ticket matched all five numbers plus the two Lucky Stars. Last night's winning numbers were 3, 8, 26, 33 and 45.

The Lucky Star numbers were 7 and 10.



The jackpot win comes just three months after another UK ticketholder won a £121 million jackpot - becoming the country's third biggest ever lottery winner.

Andy Carter, from the National Lottery, said: "Players are urged to check their tickets and, rest assured, we have plenty of champagne on ice."



