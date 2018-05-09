Second arrest over Leeds man's death

DETECTIVES investigating the death of a man in Leeds have arrested a second person.

Officers from West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team arrested a 25-year-old man in Leeds in the early hours of this morning in connection with the death of a 32-year-old man at an address in Harold Grove, Hyde Park, yesterday.

Police had been called to the address by the ambulance service at 3.28am on Tuesday after the man was found seriously injured. He was treated by paramedics but was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

A 39-year-old man who was arrested yesterday in connection with the incident is still being held in custody.

A post-mortem examination has been conducted and the man’s death is still being treated as unexplained.

Anyone with any information that could help the homicide team is is asked to contact 101 quoting Operation Panelshot or call the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.