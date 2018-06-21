Second man charged over Hull murder

Have your say

A second man has been charged this evening with the murder of 52-year-old Lithuanian Rolandas Poskus.

Mr Poskus’s body was found on Orchard Park estate last Friday.

Stanisolvas Bozys, 28, of Gordon Street, Hull, is due to appear before Hull Magistrates tomorrow.

Meanwhile Mantas Pundzius, 23, of Thornwick Close, in the city, is due to appear at Sheffield Crown Court tomorrow.

A 42-year-old woman arrested earlier this week has been released on conditional bail, while an 18-year-old woman has been unconditionally released without charge.

Detectives are still appealing for a man and woman seen in Arthur Street early on June 13 to get in touch.

Police say they may have "important information" which could assist their enquiries.