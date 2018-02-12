Second World War medals taken during burglary in Skipton

Military medals from the Second World War were among several items of sentimental value stolen during a burglary in Skipton.

The break-in happened on Rectory Lane near the town centre between midday and 4pm yesterday.

Entry is thought to have been gained to the property via an insecure window.

A metal safe was taken during the burglary, along with some boxed Second World War navy medals.

Also stolen were two First World War cap badges bearing the words ‘11th Battalion Border Regiment’.

Other items taken included a set of silver Georgian tea spoons and a small ruby and diamond ring.

Anyone with information is asked to ring North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 12180024554, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.