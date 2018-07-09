Secret treasures on show for Antiques Roadshow in Yorkshire

THOUSANDS of visitors descended on the Piece Hall in Halifax to get a glimpse of a Yorkshire edition of the Antiques Roadshow.

Queues formed outside the historic building throughout yesterday before experts cast an eye over hundreds of artefacts ahead of filming for the BBC show, hosted by Fiona Bruce.

Organisers estimated more than 17,000 people turned up throughout the day. It is hoped the screening of the programme will add further national exposure for the Piece Hall, which opened on August 1 last year after a £19m renovation.

Swords, jewellery and pottery were among items brought by their owners for valuation. People clutching family heirlooms and treasures gleaned from car boot sales queued around the perimeter of the Grade II-listed building. Familiar faces among those providing insight into the items included glass and ceramics expert Andy McConnell and pictures and prints specialist Rupert Maas.

The Piece Hall’s chief executive Nicky Chance-Thompson said: “Already this summer we’ve hosted a number of major events, including the Tour de Yorkshire, which are really helping to put us on the national and international map.”

The Piece Hall is one of nine venues for the Antiques Roadshow this year.

