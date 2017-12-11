See moment dog was rescued after falling through ice on Leeds Liverpool Canal

Have your say

A dog was pulled to safety after falling through ice on a canal in Yorkshire.

Buddy, described as a seven-month-old raccoon dog, became stranded on part of the Leeds Liverpool Canal in Skipton which had iced over as temperatures plummeted.

But at about 2pm today, he feel through the ice and was trapped in the water.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to the scene, and managed to rescue the dog.

Firefighters used polls to pull him out of the water, a spokesperson for the service said.

They said the dog was "cold, but unharmed".

The frozen canal, Skipton. Picture: North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service, Twitter.

It was returned to its owner.

Raccoon dogs are native to East Asia and while they look similar to raccoons, they are a small species of canine.