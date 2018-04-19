Selby district redevelopment ‘to bring 2500 new jobs’

There’s never been a better time to consider the Selby district as a place for business say council leaders, with opportunities for all sizes of firms.

Businesses are being urged to consider relocating to the Selby district at the heart of Yorkshire for the perfect work/life balance.

.

Situated at the centre of the economic hubs of Leeds, Sheffield, York and Hull, there are big plans for new business space offering opportunities for businesses of all sizes and types. With great road and rail connections to all parts the UK, business space is also more affordable in the district compared to neighbouring areas, according to Selby District Council.

The massive Sherburn2 development, just to the east of Leeds, offers significant new opportunities. “Businesses in this area get much more for their investment than elsewhere in the region”, explained Jeremy Nolan, who’s leading on this major new investment. Work is well underway on this 75 acre site near the A1(M), set to provide around 2500 new jobs.

Elsewhere, the redevelopment of Kellingley Colliery offers flexible options for different types of accommodation on a site with a strong Yorkshire heritage. Selby District Council’s also supporting a new creative community, centred on The Yorkshire Studios at Church Fenton.

Gascoigne Interchange will offer unrivalled access to rail freight services, and a recent commitment of nearly £9m from the government will help to deliver around 1000 new homes and significant new business space at Olympia Park near Selby.

Leader of Selby District Council, Cllr Mark Crane, said: “Together, these developments demonstrate the Selby district’s importance as an engine of growth for the whole of Yorkshire.”

Motivated labour force

Alongside affordable business space and great connections, companies in the Selby district benefit from a highly skilled workforce. The Skills Network – one the district’s fastest-growing and most successful technology companies – is just one of those reaping the rewards . Director, James Earl, explained: “We don’t under-estimate the importance of working in Selby, as there’s a motivated labour force and superb strategic communications with an historic town centre on our doorstep too”.

History and adventure

Quality of life is also vital when it comes to attracting and retaining the best staff. New investment in the district’s market towns is creating a real renaissance, including ventures such as the Escapologist in Selby. It’s an escape room venue and bar, benefiting from great surroundings.

“We love Selby. The town’s full of history with the wonderful Abbey”, explained Nicola Mooney, one of those behind the new business. “A number of classy cafes and restaurants have opened, which our new venture will complement. The town’s transport links, and therefore catchment area, are superb.”

Find out more about why the Selby district could offer the perfect choice for your future via selby.gov.uk