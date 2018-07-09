Selina Scott backs campaign to restore church linked to family

The broadcaster and campaigner Selina Scott has lent her support to the redevelopment of a Yorkshire church designed by the founder of the Methodist movement, John Wesley.

One of only 41 Grade II*-listed Methodist buildings in the country, the church in Malton is the subject of a £1m fundraising campaign to restore it to its former glory.

Wesley preached there in the 1770s, and Ms Scott, who lives in the area, has a family connection with the building.

She said: “My grandfather used to be a Wesleyan preacher in Malton. My father, Charles, was chairman of Ryedale District Council, so this heritage is precious to me.”

The church has twice been put up for sale and was at risk of permanent closure after the discovery of a structural issue with its roof in September 2015.

That has now been repaired, at a cost of £120,000, and future plans include adapting the existing 550-capacity space so it can also be used for concerts and conferences, and a large cafe, whose income will help maintain the bricks and mortar.

Ms Scott said: “We’ve seen beautiful buildings similar to this across the country completely gutted and turned into pubs or supermarkets.

“Malton shows that rural economies can succeed while cherishing and safeguarding the qualities that give the beautiful and friendly town so much of its character.

“I know Malton treasures its heritage, and will get behind the appeal to safeguard this beautiful building.”