The Stocksbridge Bypass is closed in both directions this morning due to a serious collision.
The A616 is closed in both directions from the Westwood Roundabout to Junction 35A of the M1.
The M1 north and south plus the Woodhead Pass can be accessed from Junction 36 at Tankersley.
South Yorkshire Police said traffic disruption is expected and motorists are urged to avoid the area and plan alternative routes.