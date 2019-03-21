Serious collision leads to closure of Stocksbridge Bypass in both directions

0
Have your say

The Stocksbridge Bypass is closed in both directions this morning due to a serious collision.

The A616 is closed in both directions from the Westwood Roundabout to Junction 35A of the M1.

The Stocksbridge Bypass is closed in both directions

The Stocksbridge Bypass is closed in both directions

APPEAL: Girl who led vicious gang attack on Doncaster woman hunted by police
The M1 north and south plus the Woodhead Pass can be accessed from Junction 36 at Tankersley.

COURT: Police officer from Sheffield at risk of losing job over ‘water assault’ on child

READ MORE: Bus services disrupted after anti-social behaviour at Sheffield terminus

South Yorkshire Police said traffic disruption is expected and motorists are urged to avoid the area and plan alternative routes.