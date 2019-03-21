Have your say

The Stocksbridge Bypass is closed in both directions this morning due to a serious collision.

The A616 is closed in both directions from the Westwood Roundabout to Junction 35A of the M1.

The Stocksbridge Bypass is closed in both directions

APPEAL: Girl who led vicious gang attack on Doncaster woman hunted by police

The M1 north and south plus the Woodhead Pass can be accessed from Junction 36 at Tankersley.

COURT: Police officer from Sheffield at risk of losing job over ‘water assault’ on child

READ MORE: Bus services disrupted after anti-social behaviour at Sheffield terminus

South Yorkshire Police said traffic disruption is expected and motorists are urged to avoid the area and plan alternative routes.