'Serious collision' outside Leeds United's Elland Road

Police have appealed for witnesses after a "serious collision" took place outside Elland Road.

Officers said shortly after midnight that the collision involved a red Ford Fiesta and a 52-year-old man on the A643 at around 4.50pm yesterday.

West Yorkshire Police said: "A male pedestrian has sustained serious leg injuries and other superficial injuries after being struck by the vehicle.

"It is requested that if there are any witnesses to the collision to contact the police."

Meanwhile, Leeds United fans took to social media after the club's 1-0 win over Brentford to discuss the "sad news" of what happened outside the stadium.

Police are also requesting that if any drivers in the area at the time had "dash-cam" footage, or saw "the manner of the vehicle being driven", to make contact on 101 and speak with PC 6042 GIBSON, quoting collision reference 1318009269.