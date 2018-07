Have your say

Emergency crews are dealing with a serious road crash which has led to traffic being diverted on two motorways.

Humberside Police said the collision involved one car on the M62 close to junction 35, near Goole.

A police spokesperson said: "Road closures and diversions are currently in place on both the M62 and the M18 to allow emergency services to attend. Motorists are advised to avoid the area."

Witnesses to the crash are asked to call the police on 101.