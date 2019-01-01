‘Serious incident’ leads to road closure on Sheffield estate

Have your say

A ‘serious incident’ has led to a road closure on a Sheffield estate this morning, with South Yorkshire Police warning that officers will be there for a number of hours.

Southey Green Road, Southey Green, is closed at its junctions with Lindsay Avenue, Crowder Road and Crowder Avenue.

Southey Green Road, Sheffield

WARNING GRAPHIC IMAGES: Sheffield estate ‘swarming with rats’ due to rubbish left on streets

The road closure also stretches to Elm Lane and its junction with Emerson Drive.

COURT: Two Sheffield men admit class A drug offences following police tip-off

No other details have been released by South Yorkshire Police other than ‘the roads policing group are currently engaged at a serious incident on Southey Green Road, Sheffield.

CRIME: Court date set for mother accused of murdering twins

The force is warning people to ‘avoid the area and find an alternative route if necessary’.

More to follow.