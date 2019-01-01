‘Serious incident’ leads to road closure on Sheffield estate

A ‘serious incident’ has led to a road closure on a Sheffield estate this morning, with South Yorkshire Police warning that officers will be there for a number of hours.

Southey Green Road, Southey Green, is closed at its junctions with Lindsay Avenue, Crowder Road and Crowder Avenue.

The road closure also stretches to Elm Lane and its junction with Emerson Drive.

No other details have been released by South Yorkshire Police other than ‘the roads policing group are currently engaged at a serious incident on Southey Green Road, Sheffield.

The force is warning people to ‘avoid the area and find an alternative route if necessary’.

