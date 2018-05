Have your say

Services on a Yorkshire rail line are blocked after a person was hit by a train.

Virgin Trains said: "Due to reports of a person being hit by a train at Northallerton, the line is currently blocked."

Multiple services have been delayed for several hours, including London to Edinburgh trains running on the line.

Information on Virgin's website refers to a 'fatality' as a result of the incident.

MORE TO FOLLOW

This morning, one person was seriously injured in a crash in Leeds.