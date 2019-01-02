Serving soldier deliberately run over outside Yorkshire nightclub

Police have confirmed that a military serviceman hit by a car outside a nightclub in Batley was deliberately targeted.

However, they have ruled out a racial or terror-related motive for the attack on the 21-year-old soldier.

A group of men were involved in a fight inside the TBC bar on Bradford Road just before 5am on New Year's Day.

The brawl then continued outside, where the victim was knocked down by a blue Mercedes and seriously injured.

West Yorkshire Police said:

"Police have arrested a man as part of their investigation in to an incident outside TBC nightclub in Batley.

"The incident happened around 4:41am on New Year’s Day outside the TBC nightclub on Bradford Road, close to the junction with Hick Lane.

"There was an altercation inside the club with a group of males which then proceeded outside the premises.

"A 21-year-old male was then knocked down by a blue Mercedes and seriously injured.

"This incident is being treated as a serious assault.

"The blue Mercedes fled the scene but was later recovered by police.

"Police can confirm that the 21-year-old male victim is a serving member of HM Forces.

"The victim is in a serious but stable and conscious state, talking to family at his bedside and when he is ready the police will be speaking to him.

"The full circumstances leading to the point at which the victim was struck by the vehicle are under investigation."

A 27-year-old man from Dewsbury has been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent.

Chief Inspector Ben Ryder, said: “We would like to reassure service personnel that police have no evidence that the victim has been targeted due to his service in the army, or that it is motivated by racism.

“We remain open-minded and would urge anyone who witnessed the incident or has any further information to come forward to assist with our investigation.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the police via 101 quoting crime reference number 13190000498 or information can also be passed to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.