Seven arrests after injured man dies following Boxing Day incident in Beeston, Leeds

Arrests have been made after a man died following serious injuries suffered in a disturbance.

Police said they were called just after 3am today (Wednesday) to reports of an incident on Robb Street, Beeston.

A 30-year-old male was rushed to hospital and later died.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Swift said: “I would appeal to anyone who saw or heard anything around this time to come forward.”

Four men and three women have been arrested on suspicion of murder and they all remain in custody, West Yorkshire Police said.