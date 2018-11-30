Seven Iraqis from same family found in East Yorkshire field

Three adults and four children - all believed to be from the same family - were found in a field in East Yorkshire.

Officers were called out last night around 9pm to a report of a concern for safety after a member of the public saw the people in a field off Staithes Road, near the village of Preston.

It is believed they are a family from Iraq.

In a statement Humberside Police said: "Officers ensured that the adults and children received medical checks and the appropriate support agencies were notified.

"They are now being looked after by our colleagues at Immigration Enforcement services who will be looking into their circumstances."