Seven men had to make their own way home after police seize cars in North Yorkshire

Have your say

A man was arrested and two vehicles seized after they were spotted in "suspicious circumstances" by police on the North York Moors.

Around 10pm last night two PCSOs from North Yorkshire Police's Rural Taskforce saw the vehicles being driven suspiciously in the Blakey Ridge area, north of Kirkbymoorside.

The PCSOs called in further police units, and both were stopped.

A silver Mitsubishi Shogun was seized for having no tax.

The other, a red Suzuki Vitara, was stopped on the A170 at Nawton. It was also seized, and the driver was arrested on suspicion of drug driving, driving without a licence, driving without insurance and possession of cannabis.

The 20-year-old man from Redcar remains in custody while enquiries continue.

Seven other men from both cars had to make their own way home.

Last night's police patrols were in the area on the lookout for poachers.