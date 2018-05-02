Seven miles of traffic after incident on major Yorkshire road

Have your say

Seven miles of traffic is causing delays of almost two hours on a major Yorkshire road.

Highways Yorkshire has warned of severe delays on the A1M northbound near Boroughbridge, North Yorkshire, between Junction 48 and Junction 49.

The delays are being caused by a collision which required an emergency services callout.

-> The full list of Yorkshire road closures during the Tour de Yorkshire this week

Highways Yorks said: "The emergency services have cleared the collision. We've now been able to reopen the road.

"But it's going to take time for the long delays in this area to ease.

"Approx 7 miles of queuing traffic. One and three quarter hour delay."

In other areas, there are delays on the M62 westbound, between Junction 27 and Junction 28.

Police have just reopened two lanes which closed earlier due to an incident, but drivers are warned that delays could still affect commutes.