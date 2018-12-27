Seven remain in custody after murder of Leeds man, 30

Detectives are continuing to question seven people arrested in connection with the death of a man in Leeds.

Four men aged between 29 and 32 and three women aged 26-32 are in custody following the incident on Robb Street, Beeston, in the early hours of yesterday (Wednesday).

A 30-year-old man, who has not been named, was pronounced dead in hospital after being seriously injured in a disturbance at around 3am on Boxing Day.

West Yorkshire Police renewed their appeal for witnesses to come forward today.

A police spokesman said: “Detectives from West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team are continuing to progress the investigation and would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information that could assist.”