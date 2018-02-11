Several vehicles targeted by thieves in neighbouring areas of Sheffield

Several vehicles have been targeted by burglars across neighbouring areas of Sheffield, in a spate of thefts reported to have taken place within four hours of each other.

The Sheffield West Neighbourhood Policing Team said the thefts from vehicles are reported to have taken place between 6pm and 10pm on Thursday evening, across vehicles parked in Crookes, Walkley and a short distance away in Stannington.

At around 6pm, a vehicle on Watersmeet Road, Walkley was targeted, with entry gained through damaging the door lock. Police said tools were stolen.

Around the same time a vehicle on Daniel Hill Street, Walkley was broken into, with entry gained via insecure door. A wallet was stolen from the vehicle.

A vehicle parked in Wood Lane, Stannington was reportedly stolen at around 6pm.

Thieves gained entry to a vehicle parked in Bradley Street, Crookes through peeling back the side sliding door at around 9pm. Nothing stolen was stolen from the vehicle.

Then, at around 10pm, thieves gained entry to a vehicle parked on Springvale Road, Crookes by smashing the window and stole a Sat Nav.