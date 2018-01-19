Severe delays as three lanes closed on West Yorkshire motorway after lorry smash

Have your say

THREE lanes have been closed on a West Yorkshire motorway after a serious smash involving a HGV and a car.

Police are currently en route to the M62 Westbound between Junction 29 and Junction 28 after the collision.

Motorists have been advised to avoid travelling on the motorway and to avoid the area because severe delays are expected.

Three lanes are currently closed.

West Yorkshire Police said: "3 lanes closed on the #M62 westbound between J29 and J28 #Westyorkshire due to a collision inv: a HGV and a car. Our @HighwaysNEAST #trafficofficers are en route. Expect delays

More to follow.