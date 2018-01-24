Severe delays on Leeds motorway after two lanes closed due to smash

Motorists are being warned to avoid a Leeds motorway after two lanes were closed due to a smash.

The M1 Southbound between J46 and J45 in Leeds is currently down to one lane due to a smash.

Police and traffic officers are heading to the scene now as of 7.05pm, meaning delays could last for some time.

A spokesman for the Highways Agency said: "Two lanes closed on the #M1 southbound between J46 and J45 in #WestYorkshire following a traffic collision, @HighwaysNEAST #TrafficOfficers are on scene. Delays on approach."