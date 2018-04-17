Sex attack on teenager in Leeds: CCTV images of man police want to trace

POLICE investigating a serious sexual assault on a woman in Leeds have released CCTV images of a man they want to identify.

The 18-year-old victim had been on a night out in Leeds city centre on Friday, February 9 and returned with the suspect to her address in Woodhouse where the incident took place during the early hours of the following morning.

.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman, said: "He was described as white, 5ft 7in to 5ft 8in tall, with a bit of muscle and a beard."

Anyone who recognises the man shown in the images or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Detective Constable 4159 Clare Fisher at Elland Road via 101 quoting crime reference 13180070178 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contact-us

Or call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.