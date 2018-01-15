Shamed MP Jared O'Mara not turning up for work at constituency office

Shamed Yorkshire MP Jared O’Mara has not been attending work at his constituency office, The Yorkshire Post can reveal.

O’Mara, who took Nick Clegg’s seat in Sheffield Hallam in June, was suspended by Labour in October after a series of homophobic, racist and misogynistic online remarks made several years ago came to light.

In December, O’Mara’s office said he would not be attending Parliament on medical advice but added that he was continuing to work “very hard” for constituents in Sheffield.

But after The Yorkshire Post visited his constituency office on Friday, the day he previously held constituency surgeries, O’Mara was not there.

His office manager Maggie Flude said he did come to the office but would not reveal how regularly he comes to work or when the last time he turned up was and couldn’t give a single example of him helping a constituent.

She said herself and a senior caseworker were working in the office and dealing with constituents’ questions.

“This office has remained open. We have got a senior caseworker and we are in touch with Jared over problems. We have got emails.

“On medical advice, he has slowed down. He does come into the office.”

When asked by The Yorkshire Post if she could name a single specific example of a case where O’Mara had assisted a constituent, she said: “No I can’t.”

She said issues raised by constituents are being dealt with.

“We are in touch with the MP. If a constituent rings this office, they will get a service.”

When asked if it was known when O’Mara will return to work, she said she was not certain.

“Jared is not making any more statements at the moment, there is no further comment.”

Mr O’Mara did not respond to repeated calls and emails asking for comment.

In addition to his basic annual salary of £74,962 for being an MP, Mr O’Mara has claimed almost £10,000 in expenses since being elected in June. This is largely made up of £5,353.27 in office costs, but also includes £2,756 for accommodation at a London hotel and £1,689.80 in travel costs.

But in comparison, his predecessor in Sheffield Hallam Nick Clegg spent over £178,000 on expenses in 2016/17, the majority of which went on staffing costs.