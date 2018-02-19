Shannon Matthews kidnap hoax: 10 years from day she 'went missing', where is Shannon Matthews now?

It is a case which gripped Yorkshire as the great news broke that Shannon had been found - and then turned as the family's kidnap hoax was revealed.

As the 10th anniversary of Shannon Matthews going missing passes today, the question is now being asked: Where is Shannon Matthews now?

Mum Karen Matthews launching the appeal

Shannon was found on March 14, 2008 at a house in Batley Carr, one mile from her Dewsbury home.

Last year, the BBC dramatised the whole saga in TV show The Moorside.

A legal order prevents anyone from contacting Shannon or revealing her whearebouts today, but she is now aged over 18.

Her grandparents have told the media recently that they have seen Shannon and that she is a 'beautiful' girl.

Her mother Karen Matthews did not always maintain a comfortable home life, often failed to attend health care appointments with her children and, as they grew up, did not always ensure they attended school regularly.

She also struggled to prioritise the needs of her children over her own for relationships with a number of men.

Three of her children were placed on the child protection register because she failed to protect them from people who posed a risk of physical and/or sexual abuse, among other issues – such as ensuring they went to school. Two psychological assessments of Matthews, in 1997 and 2004, found that she had a borderline learning disability.

How The Day Unfolded on February 19, 2008

TUESDAY FEBRUARY 19 8.00am - Shannon sets off for a normal school day.

3.10pm - Shannon returns to school after a swimming trip with her class. This was the last public sighting of her until she was discovered at Donovan's flat. Sometime after this she gets into Donovan's Peugeot car.

4pm - Matthews goes to her neighbour Victoria Saunders's house to tell her Shannon had not come home and begins a search for her daughter.

4.10pm: Matthews calls Shannon's school asking if the bus has returned from the swimming trip.

6.48pm - Matthews makes a 999 call to the police. Officers arrive within minutes.

